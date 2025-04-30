x
Movie News

Sree Vishnu issues an Apology

Published on April 30, 2025 by swathy

Sree Vishnu’s upcoming film Single is slated for summer release and the team released the trailer of the film a couple of days ago. Sree Vishnu has a habit of imitating or using memes from Telugu films and actors. For using the word Sivayya, Manchu Vishnu was disappointed as it was used in his film Kannappa. After coming to know about it, Sree Vishnu has issued a public apology saying that he had no intentions to hurt anyone and the team of Single used references from several Tollywood films. He also promised to remove these scenes from the film.

“We came to know that the team of Kannappa was hurt because of some dialogues. It was not intentional and we deleted them soon after we came to know. We used several dialogues from the movies of Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Venkatesh and others. It was a healthy intention. We are one as a film industry and we have no intentions to hurt anyone” told Sree Vishnu. Single produced by GA2 Pictures is releasing on May 9th across the globe.

