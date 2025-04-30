x
Violence in HIT 3 will be justified – Nani

Published on April 30, 2025 by swathy

Violence in HIT 3 will be justified – Nani

Natural Star Nani interacted with press about his highly anticipated and eagerly awaited film, HIT 3. The movie is releasing on 1st May and the actor has created a huge sensation with teaser and trailer as brutal cop Arjun Sarkaar. The movie is recording highest advanced bookings for an “A” rated film in Telugu.

Talking to the press, Nani stated that no filmmaker would make a film to inspire violence. “HIT 3 case as such violent antagonist and hence, hero has been designed in the same manner. You would only tell me that violence in HIT 3 is justified and not for the sake of it,” stated Nani with great confidence.

Later, he shared his experience about shooting in Pahalgam and stated that in such a small village such an unmindful terrorist attack shouldn’t have happened. He further stated that the team faced a tragic crew member loss during the schedule and they have very disturbing memories yet the place is beautiful.

Nani talked about the story and stated that from HIT 1 and HIT 2, the movie deviates slightly into a commercial action film yet it retains the spirit of the first two cases as well. He revealed that Srinidhi Shetty took special interest in promoting the film and thanked her for her professional behaviour and love for the film.

He praised director Sailesh Kolanu for being able to craft a film that will be enjoyed by everyone. He stated that even family audiences will find the violence being handled artistically. Nani expressed confidence in movie becoming a huge blockbuster. Prashanti Tripineni produced the film on a massive scale.

