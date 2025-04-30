Deekshith Shetty’s KJQ Teaser: Gripping Actioner

SLV Cinemas, under Sudhakar Cherukuri, is backing Deekshith Shetty of Dasara fame’s new film #KJQ – King Jackie Queen. The period crime drama, set in the 1990s, also stars Shashi Odela, and Yukti Thareja with K.K helming the project. Natural Star Nani released the film’s teaser.

The film features bold storytelling and intense characters. Deekshith plays the King, delivering a standout line about power and control. Shashi steps in as Jackie, a calculated risk-taker, while Yukti is a Queen with brains. How their quest to rule the city changes their fate forms the crux of the story.

The teaser showcases gritty visuals and moody atmospherics, hinting at a layered narrative. Director K.K. presented the three main characters impressively. Deekshith Shetty showed ferocity in his portrayal, while Shashi and Yukti played their parts strikingly.

With Nagesh Banell on cinematography and Poornachandra Tejaswi scoring the music, #KJQ created interest with the gripping teaser.