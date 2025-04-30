Sharwa, Sampath’s Bhogi First Spark: Arresting

Charming Star Sharwa’s upcoming Pan-India venture #Sharwa38, is quickly shaping into a cinematic powerhouse. After roping in Anupama Parameswaran and Dimple Hayathi as the lead actresses, the team has now officially revealed the film’s title through First Spark video.

The clip shows director Sampath Nandi pitching the story to Sharwa, who begins to vividly imagine the intense, raw narrative. The moment he gives his acceptance, he’s handed a sword – and with that symbolic gesture, the title Bhogi is revealed.

What’s cool is that Bhogi isn’t just a fierce-sounding name. It actually ties back to the traditional festival that symbolizes change and transformation – a theme that fits right into the film’s violent and emotional core.

Filming officially commences today in Hyderabad, and the team constructed a huge set and it took 6 months to complete the set work in 20 acres land. From what we’ve seen, this is going to be unlike anything Sharwa has done before. He’s completely transformed for this rugged role, and with Sampath Nandi at the helm and KK Radhamohan producing it under the Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner, Bhogi is set to offer an epic ride.