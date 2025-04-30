x
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
Ananya Panday Italy Trip
Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock
Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown
Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look
Malaika Arora NYC Trip
SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look
Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look
Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments
Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala
Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes
Home > Movie News

Sharwa, Sampath’s Bhogi First Spark: Arresting

Published on April 30, 2025 by swathy

Nani’s HIT 3 USA Premieres Today
Chandrababu calls Caste Census foundation for Social Justice
Telangana Congress Govt claims credit for Modi Sarkar’s Caste Census move
KINGDOM: Vijay Deverakonda & Anirudh combo takes off like fire with Hridayam Lopala promo
Fancy Price for Suriya’s Retro Telugu Rights

Sharwa, Sampath’s Bhogi First Spark: Arresting

Charming Star Sharwa’s upcoming Pan-India venture #Sharwa38, is quickly shaping into a cinematic powerhouse. After roping in Anupama Parameswaran and Dimple Hayathi as the lead actresses, the team has now officially revealed the film’s title through First Spark video.

The clip shows director Sampath Nandi pitching the story to Sharwa, who begins to vividly imagine the intense, raw narrative. The moment he gives his acceptance, he’s handed a sword – and with that symbolic gesture, the title Bhogi is revealed.

What’s cool is that Bhogi isn’t just a fierce-sounding name. It actually ties back to the traditional festival that symbolizes change and transformation – a theme that fits right into the film’s violent and emotional core.

Filming officially commences today in Hyderabad, and the team constructed a huge set and it took 6 months to complete the set work in 20 acres land. From what we’ve seen, this is going to be unlike anything Sharwa has done before. He’s completely transformed for this rugged role, and with Sampath Nandi at the helm and KK Radhamohan producing it under the Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner, Bhogi is set to offer an epic ride.

