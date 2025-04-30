Fancy Price for Suriya’s Retro Telugu Rights

Tamil actor Suriya hasn’t delivered a solid hit in the recent years. His last film Kanguva was a huge disappointment. The actor has Retro lined up for release tomorrow and it is directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film will also have a grand release in the Telugu states. Young and successful producer S Naga Vamsi acquired the Telugu theatrical rights of the film for a fancy price of Rs 9 crores (Non-refundable). The price is quite high considering the recent track record of Suriya.

Suriya’s recent films did not open on a strong note in the Telugu states. Nani’s HIT 3 is opening on a strong note in AP and Telangana and Retro has to get a positive word of mouth to recover the big investment made by Naga Vamsi. Else, he would end up in losses. Retro is expected to take a huge opening in Tamil Nadu. Suriya is the producer of Retro.