Buzz: Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan to Collaborate

Ram Charan is busy promoting his upcoming movie Acharya which has Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role. During the recent media interaction, Charan spoke about his upcoming projects. He said that he has been keen to produce a film with Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. The hunt for the right script and director is going on. At the same time, Charan also confirmed that he would soon work for Pawan Kalyan’s home banner Pawan Kalyan Creative Works. The projects will be announced at the right time told Charan.

Ram Charan also revealed that 60 days of filming for Shankar’s film is done and he would join the sets of Gowtam Tinnanuri’s film right after he is done with the shoot of Shankar’s film. He called working with his dad Megastar Chiranjeevi a memorable experience. Acharya is directed by Koratala Siva and the film hits the screens on Friday. Ram Charan also confirmed that Acharya would have a theatrical release in Hindi but at a later date.