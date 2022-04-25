Dil Raju’s Bollywood Plans badly disrupted

Successful Tollywood producer Dil Raju had grand plans for his Bollywood entry. He picked up Jersey and locked Gowtam Tinnanuri to direct the film. Shahid Kapoor came on to the board and the film is his immediate next release after a blockbuster like Kabir Singh. Allu Aravind and Aman Gill are the co-producers of Jersey. Dil Raju and his team were super confident about the film and they predicted massive openings for the film.

Jersey opened on a poor note and the weekend numbers are completely discouraging. The makers recovered the budget through the non-theatrical deals and they estimated that the film would fare exceptionally well at the ticket windows. But the audience are eager to watch mass entertainers in theatres during this season. KGF: Chapter 2 had an exceptional second weekend across the North Indian circuits.

Dil Raju also produced HIT with Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. The film is a crime thriller and it would release later this year. Dil Raju who had grand plans to make his Bollywood debut is now in shock with the opening numbers of Jersey. He will soon produce Naandhi and F2 in Hindi.