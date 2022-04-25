Kajal’s role chopped off from Acharya

A grand pre-release event of Acharya took place recently but there was no discussion about Kajal or her role in the film. There are a lot of speculations about her role and the rumors told that she walked out of the film after she turned pregnant. The film’s director Koratala Siva during his recent review told that the entire role of Kajal was chopped off from the movie. Koratala said that he was hesitant to pen her role from the scripting stage but he forcefully added her role considering the commercialities.

“After completing the first schedule, I watched the rush and was not convinced. I discussed the same with Megastar garu and he asked me to take the final call. I explained the same to Kajal and she responded with a smile. Kajal’s role is completely chopped off from Acharya. Pooja Hegde plays Neelambari, the love interest of Ram Charan and there is no leading lady for Chiranjeevi garu in Acharya” told Koratala Siva. Acharya is hitting the screens on April 29th across the globe.