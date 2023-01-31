Buzz: Prabhas hikes his Fee?

Pan-Indian star Prabhas is juggling between the sets of Salaar, Project K and Maruthi’s film. He will soon commence the shoot of Spirit in the direction of Sandeep Vanga and he is currently holding talks with Siddharth Anand for a big-budget attempt. Prabhas has been taking Rs 100 crores per film from the past two years and he is said to have hiked his fee.

Prabhas will now be taking Rs 150 crores for Siddharth Anand’s film and all the future films he would sign. With Prabhas having a solid theatrical and non-theatrical market, the makers are ready to pay the quoted fee for the actor. Mythri Movie Makers will produce this prestigious film and the shoot is expected to start next year. There are strong talks that Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan will be seen in the other lead role in this untitled film. The project will release in 2025.