Nani heading for a strong lineup

Natural Star Nani is done with the shoot of Dasara and the film is slated for summer 2023 release. The teaser is an instant hit and the film sounds like a perfect comeback for Nani. The actor’s new film will be launched today and the regular shoot commences tomorrow. Nani who has been doing 3-4 films per year slowed down post-pandemic. The actor is now all set to sign back-to-back films. He is said to have zeroed in two new scripts and they will be announced at the right time. He also announced HIT 3 and the shoot commences this year.

Nani is in talks with Parasuram for a film and the project too will be announced if he loves the final script. Apart from these, the Natural Star is listening to scripts on a regular basis. Nani is all set with a strong lineup of films and he is currently occupied for the next couple of years. The actor is also keen to produce interesting films on Wall Poster Cinema in the next few years.