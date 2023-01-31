Pawan’s fans excited about Sujeeth’s Film

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has a bunch of films and the shoots are going on at a slow pace. He was criticized for picking up the remakes of Theri and Vinodaya Sitham. Some of his fans aren’t happy with the choices. His next film Hari Hara Veera Mallu will release this year and it is announced for summer release. The actor launched a new film in the direction of Sujeeth and it is a straight film and an action entertainer. There are reports that Pawan essays the role of a don and the film is set in mafia backdrop. Pawan’s fans are all excited about this project. They are just lauding Sujeeth even before the shoot commenced.

There are strong reports that the film would be a feast for Pawan’s fans and he will be presented in a new and stylish avatar. This project excited Pawan’s fans big time and they are now eagerly waiting for the film. The shoot commences soon and Thaman scores the music. The female lead is finalized currently. DVV Danayya is the producer. Sujeeth is in plans to wrap up the shoot of this film in quick schedules and release it this year. The film may have a Sankranthi 2024 release.