Nag’s next is a Multi-starrer?

King Nagarjuna will have to deliver a strong hit as none of his recent films ended up as hits. The actor is on a break and he is in talks for multiple projects. He was holding talks with Mohan Raja for his 100th film and Akhil is expected to play an important role in the film. The movie is expected to start later this year. Meanwhile, Nag gave his nod for a film that will be directed by writer Prasanna Kumar Bezawada. The film will have a formal launch in February and the shoot commences in the same month. The film will also be announced soon.

As per the update, the film is a multi-starrer and the hunt for the other lead actor is on. There are lot of options and things would be finalized very soon. Nag is occupied with the pre-production work of this film. Srinivasaa Chitturi is the producer and the film will have its release this year. Nag’s last film The Ghost ended up as a huge embarrassment as the film was badly rejected by the audience.