Buzz: Radhika signs Megastar for a Film?

Veteran actors Chiranjeevi and Radhika have been a part of several super hit films in Telugu cinema. Most of their films ended up as super hits and the duo even share a great bonding. During their interviews over these years, both Chiranjeevi and Radhika keep complimenting each other for their work. Chiranjeevi several times revealed that Radhika is his best friend. If the latest speculations are to be believed, Chiranjeevi is all set to work for Radhika’s production house Randaan Media Works very soon.

Megastar gave his nod for Radhika for a film recently and the script, and director are yet to be locked. Radhika is holding talks with a couple of writers and the hunt for the right director too is going on. Megastar too suggested a plot and a team is working on the script. Things would be finalized very soon and Radhika is in plans to make an official announcement once things are finalized. Chiranjeevi is almost done with the shoot of Waltair Veerayya and he would resume the shoot of Bhola Shankar early next year.