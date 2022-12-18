Veteran actor signs Balakrishna’s Next

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Anil Ravipudi are working for a powerful mass entertainer and the shoot commenced recently. This happens to be the 108th film of Balakrishna and the first schedule is happening in a jail set in Hyderabad. Veteran actor Sarath Kumar has been roped in to essay a prominent role and the actor joined the sets of the film recently. Anil Ravipudi himself made an official announcement about the same and he posted the click from the sets of this untitled film. After taking a small break for the promotions of Veera Simha Reddy, Balakrishna will shoot for Anil Ravipudi’s film from January without any breaks.

Sree Leela plays an important role and there are lot of speculations about the heroine. Priyanka Jawalkar is in talks and the makers are expected to make an official announcement soon. Thaman scores the music and Shine Screens are the producers. This untitled film is aimed for release during the first half of 2023. Balayya’s look is currently kept under wraps.