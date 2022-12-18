Samantha to take a Long Break

Top actress Samantha has been suffering from Myositis and she is recovering currently. The actress is keen to complete the shoot of Kushi as the team is waiting for the arrival of the actress to resume the shoot. The film’s shoot may resume in January and Samantha is in plans to complete her portions in quick schedules. Shiva Nirvana is the director Vijay Deverakonda is the hero of this romantic entertainer. Samantha has signed a couple of Bollywood films recently and she is yet to commence the shoot of these films. The actress informed the makers of these projects that she would need a long break and the makers are in search for other options.

Samantha will take a long break from work till she recovers completely. She is in plans to complete the shoot of Kushi and spend time away from films. Her team also informed the makers of other projects for which she is considered and those for which she is holding talks for the past few months. Samantha had plans to sign web-based projects and the plans too are kept on hold for now. With the talented and top actress a speedy recovery.