Pawan Kalyan confuses his Makers again

A bunch of filmmakers have paid hefty advances for Pawan Kalyan and some others have been eagerly waiting to work with this top actor from a long time. The political engagement disrupted and delayed the schedules and plans of Pawan Kalyan after the pandemic. The actor is now completely focused on Hari Hara Veera Mallu and he will take up his next only after the completion of the shoot of this Krish’ directorial. An official announcement about a film directed by Sujeeth was made recently and the actor will join the sets next year. He soon launched his long-delayed film directed by Harish Shankar and the film too is expected to roll next year.

Now the remake of Vinodhaya Sitham is back on cards. There are speculations that Pawan is allocating dates for the remake on priority basis. There is no clarity on which project would Pawan Kalyan pick up after he is done with Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The makers of all the three projects are left in confusion for now. Pawan Kalyan is yet to give a complete clarity about his dates for them. They will have to wait till the actor takes the final call. He will have to complete the shoots of these films and he will turn active in AP politics.