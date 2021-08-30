Buzz: Ram and Boyapati film on Cards?

Energetic Star Ram has been in talks with top mass helmer Boyapati Srinu from some time. Though the speculations are making rounds from the past few months, there is no official word from both the sides. The latest update says that Ram is said to have given his final nod for Boyapati Srinu and the film will be a bilingual that will be shot in Telugu and Tamil languages. Miryala Ravindar Reddy and Srinivasaa Chitturi are the producers of this high voltage mass entertainer.

The film will commence shoot next year once Ram is done with the shoot of Lingusamy’s film. Boyapati in this while is done with the shoot of Balakrishna’s Akhanda and the post-production work is happening. Akhanda will hit the screens for Dasara and the new release date will be announced soon. Boyapati Srinu is also holding talks with top actors Suriya and Yash. An official announcement about his next will be made soon.