A rare achievement for Allu Arjun

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is one of the most popular actors down South and he enjoys enough fan base across the social media circles and the digital space. He has a strong team of youngsters who plan special digital campaigns for the actor. Allu Arjun is the first South Indian actor to have 13 million followers on Instagram. Vijay Deverakonda is next to Allu Arjun with 12.9 million followers on the social media platform.

Allu Arjun is busy with the shoot of Sukumar’s Pushpa which is announced for Christmas release this year. The film also marks the pan-Indian debut of Allu Arjun. The Stylish Star gave his nod for Icon that will be directed by Sriram Venu. The film’s shoot commences later this year and Dil Raju is the producer. Allu Arjun will also take up Pushpa 2 after he is done with the shoot of Icon.