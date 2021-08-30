Eenadu’s famous cartoonist Sridhar quits

Most popular cartoonist in Telugu journalism, Sridhar Rao, has quit from Eenadu Telugu newspaper.

Sridhar, famous as cartoonist Sridhar in media circles, himself announced his resignation on his Facebook page on Monday (today).

Sridhar just posted a single line message which reads, “Left Eenadu. Resigned.”

Eenandu and cartoonist Sridhar are inseparable. Both are identified with each other for over four decades.

Sridhar recently completed 40 years of his illustrious career in Eenadu.

Such was Sridhar’s popularity that a large chunk of Eenadu readers still see Sridhar cartoons first before reading other news or columns every day.

However, Sridhar did not cite any reasons over why he left Eenadu after serving for such a long period of over four decades.

While some speculate that it was due to differences with the management, some others speculate there were salary issues with the management.

His decision to quit Eenadu has come as a shock to crores of his fans worldwide who say it will be a big loss to the Eenadu brand.