Buzz: Rashmika in talks for NTR’s Next?

Young Tiger NTR is on a break and he will commence the shoot of his next film in June. Koratala Siva is the director and the film will head for a pan-Indian release. The makers are keen to lock a Bollywood beauty and Alia Bhatt was considered for the heroine’s role. But the actress walked out of the project due to various reasons. Koratala Siva is keen to lock the leading lady very soon and Rashmika Mandanna is considered.

The actress has a heap of films lined up and she is yet to reveal her decision. Though Pooja Hegde is the other option, Koratala is not keen on the option as the actress worked with NTR in Aravainda Sametha Veera Raghava. This untitled film will head for a theatrical release next year in summer and Yuvasudha Arts, NTR Arts are the producers. Anirudh is on the board as the music director.