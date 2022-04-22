Exclusive: Balakrishna’s Political Drama on Cards

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu worked for films like Simha, Legend and Akhanda. All the three films ended up as blockbusters and there are speculations about the sequel of Akhanda. Several producers approached the duo for a film and Telugu360 has exclusively learned that Balayya signed one more film for Boyapati Srinu. The film is a political drama and will start rolling during the second half of 2023 once Balakrishna is done with his current commitments.

Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta of 14 Reels Plus will produce this prestigious project and an official announcement is expected early next year. The film will be made on a huge budget and the film will head for a theatrical release in 2024 right before the AP Assembly elections. Balakrishna is shooting for Gopichand Malineni’s Jai Balayya and the actor will work with Anil Ravipudi in his next.