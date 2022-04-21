After Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi, It Is Nani’s Ante Sundaraniki

Natural Star Nani’s Ante Sundaraniki teaser is out the other day. The teaser has released in three languages and has got sensational response everywhere.

The clean and hilarious comedy, Nani’s getups, chemistry with Nazriya, and funny dialogues have hit a chord instantly with the audience.

In 24 hours of its release, the teaser has amassed 11 million views on YouTube and is trending at Number 1 position on YouTube charts. This is the highest number of views for a teaser of Nani in 24 hours time.

It is also the eighth highest views for a teaser in Tollywood. Before the film are big superstars like Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and Mahesh Babu. And so, it is a significant feat of a film of this range. This record is only after Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi (11.14 M).

The movie also got 313K likes during the same period which is the highest among medium budget films

The movie directed by Vivek Athreya is releasing on June 10th. All eyes are on the film after the stupendous success of the teaser. Mythri Movie makers bankrolls the film on a grand scale.