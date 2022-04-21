Naidu warns TDP senior leaders

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday warned the party senior leaders against being inactive. He wanted the party leaders to start fighting against the anti-people programmes of the government. He also told them to be in the midst of the people.

The TDP chief launched the party membership drive along with AP unit president K Atchannaidu and party general secretary Nara Lokesh at the party office in Mangalagiri. He said that some of the senior leaders were relaxing as elections are two years away from now.

He said that the TDP has to be in power if the State has to develop. The TDP is the social necessity of Andhra Pradesh and its people, Naidu said. He asked the party leaders to be active, meet people and create awareness among them against the YSR Congress Party’s misrule.

Chandrababu Naidu said that the party would give tickets to 40 per cent of the youth in the 2024 elections. Those who are not active will be dropped from the elections, he said. He also said that the party would invite intellectuals and the neutrals into the party before the general elections.

He said that time had come for the senior leaders who enjoyed power and positions for all these years to pay back to the party. He wanted the seniors to take lead and inspire the youth to work for the party. He also wanted the rank and file of the party to campaign against the Jaganmohan Reddy government which is ruining the state.

The TDP chief also wanted the party senior leaders to make the membership drive a success in their areas and prepare the party to wrest power in the 2024 general elections.