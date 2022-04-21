AP gives cash or rice choice to white card holders

In continuation to a host of cash benefit schemes rolled out to the cross sections of the people in Andhra Pradesh by the Jagan Mohan Reddy dispensation, the state government had come up with another cash scheme.

This cash scheme is in place of the rice supplied to the white card holders. The government supplies five kg rice to every family member having the white card. The government had already introduced the door delivery system for the rice and other essentials distribution and had procured over 1200 vehicles recently. This is in addition to the ration dealers’ system which is already in use.

Minister for civil supplies, Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao, who was inducted into the cabinet on April 11, announced that the government would give options to the cardholders. They can opt for rice or cash any month as they prefer.

The minister said that this scheme was introduced by the Central government in 2017 and the states like Chandigarh, Pondicherry, Dadra and Nagar Haveli have already started its implementation.

The AP government too had decided to roll out this scheme for the benefit of the white card holders. The card holders can opt for cash or rice any time. They can also revert their option any time, the minister said.

Interestingly, in majority places, particularly in the plain areas, the rice distributed through the fair price shops on the white ration cards is sold in the market. In some places, the fair price shop dealers themselves purchase the rice and sell it to the millers, who in turn polish it and market it for higher prices.

With the government introducing the cash or rice option, it is to be seen what new black-marketing techniques will come up in Andhra Pradesh.