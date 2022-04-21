Ranbir and Alia to move to their new Nest

Top Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are married recently and they are back to work after a brief wedding break. The duo is shooting for their respective projects. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia had plans to get married after the family residence of Ranbir Kapoor completes the process of renovation. The coronavirus pandemic delayed the renovation works of Krishna Raj, the family bungalow that is built by Ranbir Kapoor’s father Rishi Kapoor. The Pali Hill bungalow is under renovation for the past two years and Ranbir, Alia are personally overlooking the renovation works.

Ranbir and Alia are currently residing in Vastu, the other bungalow of their family. Ranbir used to stay with Katrina Kaif in the same residence. Ranbir and Alia are temporarily residing in Vastu. As per the update, Ranbir and Alia will move to Krishna Raj in December this year. The actors are said to have invested a bomb on their new nest. Alia Bhatt owns a lavish office in Mumbai and she spent huge money on the interiors.