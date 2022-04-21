AP govt in a fix as Polavaram Project is in danger

The state government is having a tough time dealing with the prestigious Polavaram Project. Though the Central government is giving funds for the project, the state government is executing the work under the supervision of the Polavaram Project Authority and the Union Jal Shakti ministry.

The project is now facing a threat with some damage to the diaphragm wall, which was constructed for the foundation of the project. The diaphragm wall is constructed when there is no rock beneath the river to ensure a strong foundation.

The TDP government had constructed the diaphragm wall on which the YSR Congress government had erected the gates. However, of late, it was found that the diaphragm wall was damaged during the 2019 floods.

Minister for Irrigation, Ambati Rambabu, alleged that the diaphragm wall was damaged as the spillway was not fully constructed by the TDP regime to take the flood waters. Because of a faulty spillway, the flood waters damaged the diaphragm wall.

The damage was noticed by the officials who reported it to the Central government. The Polavaram Project Authority, the Union Jal Shakti Ministry have asked the experts to visit the project site and see the damage and send a report.

The Minister fears that the TDP government had spent Rs 400 crore which was incomplete. The damage to the diaphragm wall would now cost another Rs 8,000 crore, he said.

He also expressed fear whether the project might require a new design if the damage to the diaphragm wall cannot be restored.

However, he said that the officials would have to give their report, based on which the State and the Central governments would take a decision.