KGF Makers and Sudha Kongara to team up

By
Telugu360
-
0

Hombale Films is a Karnataka-based production house who believed the vision of Prashanth Neel and Yash, the men behind the big brains of KGF franchise. The films changed the face of Kannada cinema and Hombale Films emerged as one of the most prominent production houses. The production house is now producing Salaar featuring Prabhas and the film is directed by Prashanth Neel. Today, Hombale Films announced its next prestigious project.

Talented director Sudha Kongara who directed impressive and critically acclaimed films like Saala Khadoos and Soorarai Pottru will direct the film that is inspired by real-life incidents. The details of the cast, crew members are kept under wraps for now and they will be announced at a later date. Sudha Kongara has been working on the script of her next for the past one year.

