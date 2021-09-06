Buzz: RRR hot in trade over Bollywood Biggies

After the super success of Baahubali franchise and KGF, the filmmakers and the audience of Bollywood have been waiting for various South Indian biggies like RRR and KGF: Chapter 2. A report coming from Bollywood trade circles says that the distributors and exhibitors are eagerly waiting for the release of RRR. Though there are several Bollywood films lined up for release after normalcy returns, Bollywood exhibition industry has been keen to screen South biggies like RRR and KGF: Chapter 2.

RRR is the hottest film in trade across the country. The makers too are waiting for all the markets to reopen to announce the release date. RRR also needs the entire international market to get reopened to lock the release date. Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and other biggies are waiting for the North Indian circuits to reopen. Apart from these, several Bollywood young actors are done with the shoots of their upcoming projects to head for a theatrical release. For now, there is no clarity about the release dates of pan-Indian projects and Bollywood biggies.