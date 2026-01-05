x
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Home > Movie News

Buzz: Salman Khan to work with Raj and DK?

Published on January 5, 2026 by sankar

Buzz: Salman Khan to work with Raj and DK?

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan is currently holding talks with talented director duo Raj and DK for a film. The talks are currently in the initial stages and the film is said to be an action comedy. Raj and DK are experts in blending action with comedy. Raj and DK have penned a script and narrated the idea to Salman. The top actor showed his interest and asked them to work on the final script.

If all goes well, the shoot may commence early next year after Salman Khan and Raj, DK complete their current projects. Salman Khan has Battle Of Galwan directed by Apoorva Lakhia and the film is slated for April 17th, 2026 release. Salman Khan will start his next in the direction of Vamshi Paidipally and the filming starts in February. The top actor is also committed to Tollywood production house Mythri Movie Makers for a film which will be announced later this year.

