Buzz: Salman Khan to work with Raj and DK?

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan is currently holding talks with talented director duo Raj and DK for a film. The talks are currently in the initial stages and the film is said to be an action comedy. Raj and DK are experts in blending action with comedy. Raj and DK have penned a script and narrated the idea to Salman. The top actor showed his interest and asked them to work on the final script.

If all goes well, the shoot may commence early next year after Salman Khan and Raj, DK complete their current projects. Salman Khan has Battle Of Galwan directed by Apoorva Lakhia and the film is slated for April 17th, 2026 release. Salman Khan will start his next in the direction of Vamshi Paidipally and the filming starts in February. The top actor is also committed to Tollywood production house Mythri Movie Makers for a film which will be announced later this year.