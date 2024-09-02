Buzz: Salman Khan waiting for Kamal Haasan’s Approval?

Jawan has been one of the biggest hits of Bollywood and is the biggest grossers of 2023. Shah Rukh Khan played the lead role and Tamil director Atlee helmed the film. Atlee has been in talks with several Superstars and he has locked Salman Khan for his next. Salman Khan loved the basic plot and he asked Atlee to narrate the complete script. Atlee locked the final script and he impressed Salman Khan. The film is said to be a two-hero film. Atlee is said to have suggested Kamal Haasan for the other lead role. The talks are going on.

Salman Khan too has personally called Kamal Haasan and the talks are currently going on. The filming of the project will commence next year as per the dates of Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan if things are finalized. Sun Pictures are on board to bankroll this big-budget film. More details will be announced officially very soon.