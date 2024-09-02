Telangana Rains : Revanth announces exgratia

Due to the heavy downpour across the Telugu states, the connectivity between AP and Telangana has been disconnected. Several roads are blocked with water and the water wiped off railway tracks. Flood water has submerged the highway near Suryapet. All the schools across the states have declared holiday and many lost their lives due to heavy rains. Most of the corporate firms asked their employees to work from home considering the floods and the massive rains. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has been inspecting the flood affected areas throughout the night. While Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs. The compensation is increased from Rs 4 lakhs to Rs 5 lakhs by considering the loss of cattle, goats and sheep.

Revanth Reddy has directed the officials and allocated Rs 5 Cr to each district and look after the badly affected areas. He reviewed the flood situation from the Police Control Command Centre and also reviewed the operations at the badly affected areas. He immediately released funds to flood hit districts of Khammam, Bhadradri, Kothagudem, Mahbubabad and Suryapet. He also directed the District Collectors to arrange call centres in their districts and to be available as there are heavy rains predicted in the next few days. He also gave clear instructions to the authorities to take care of the situation.

Revanth Reddy also directed the officials to write a letter to the Centre requesting an immediate assistance as flood relief. He requested the central government to consider this as a national calamity. Where as in Andhra Pradesh, the relief efforts are continued in the flood hit areas. Irrigation officials are assessing the damage. NDRF teams have been landed in the state and following up with the rescue and relief operations.

