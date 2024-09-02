x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Aay team donates to AP Floods

Published on September 2, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Vijay Deverakonda to launch ‘The Girlfriend’ Teaser
image
Manchu Family Drama: Father-Son Duo Police Complaint Against Each Other?
image
Chartered Flight culture is now all over Tollywood
image
USA BO : Pushpa 2 makes a killing on Saturday
image
Pushpa 2 The Rule Success Press Meet

Aay team donates to AP Floods

Aay that is backed by Geetha Arts emerged as a winner among the Independence Day releases. The film is having a decent run in theatres and the film’s producer Bunny Vaas announced that 25 percent of the theatrical revenue generated from today till this Sunday will be donated to the AP flood victims through Janasena party. Bunny Vaas announced the news today. Aay is a rural entertainer based in Godavari district and the film marks the directorial debut of Anji K Maniputhra. The film featured Narne Nithin and Nayan Sarika in the lead roles. GA2 Pictures are the producers.

The flood situation in Andhra Pradesh has been disturbing. Several parts of Vijayawada is completely waterlogged and AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is personally monitoring the rescue operations. The national highway from Vijayawada to Hyderabad is horrifying at many parts. The road traffic is badly impacted due to the floods.

Next Telangana Rains : Revanth announces exgratia Previous It’s Gabbar Singh Mania all over
else

TRENDING

image
Vijay Deverakonda to launch ‘The Girlfriend’ Teaser
image
Manchu Family Drama: Father-Son Duo Police Complaint Against Each Other?
image
Chartered Flight culture is now all over Tollywood

Latest

image
Vijay Deverakonda to launch ‘The Girlfriend’ Teaser
image
Manchu Family Drama: Father-Son Duo Police Complaint Against Each Other?
image
Chartered Flight culture is now all over Tollywood
image
USA BO : Pushpa 2 makes a killing on Saturday
image
Pushpa 2 The Rule Success Press Meet

Most Read

image
Pawan Kalyan Pledges Personal Trust Funds for Kadapa Municipal School Development
image
Is Team Revanth oversmart or foolish?
image
Four AP Panchayats Win Prestigious National Awards

Related Articles

Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini Esha Gupta In Dubai Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree Nora Fatehi Hot In Black Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look