Aay team donates to AP Floods

Aay that is backed by Geetha Arts emerged as a winner among the Independence Day releases. The film is having a decent run in theatres and the film’s producer Bunny Vaas announced that 25 percent of the theatrical revenue generated from today till this Sunday will be donated to the AP flood victims through Janasena party. Bunny Vaas announced the news today. Aay is a rural entertainer based in Godavari district and the film marks the directorial debut of Anji K Maniputhra. The film featured Narne Nithin and Nayan Sarika in the lead roles. GA2 Pictures are the producers.

The flood situation in Andhra Pradesh has been disturbing. Several parts of Vijayawada is completely waterlogged and AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is personally monitoring the rescue operations. The national highway from Vijayawada to Hyderabad is horrifying at many parts. The road traffic is badly impacted due to the floods.