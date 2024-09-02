x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Movie News

It’s Gabbar Singh Mania all over

Published on September 2, 2024

Vijay Deverakonda to launch ‘The Girlfriend’ Teaser
Manchu Family Drama: Father-Son Duo Police Complaint Against Each Other?
Chartered Flight culture is now all over Tollywood
USA BO : Pushpa 2 makes a killing on Saturday
Pushpa 2 The Rule Success Press Meet

It’s Gabbar Singh Mania all over

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is celebrating his birthday today. With heavy rains and floods across AP, the actor told no to any new announcements today. But, his super hit film Gabbar Singh had a grand and wide re-release. Despite harsh weather conditions and films like Saripodhaa Sanivaaram screening, Gabbar Singh opened with a record footfalls. Early morning shows were screened in some of the towns and they went housefull in no time. Gabbar Singh is one of the best openers for any Telugu re-releases. Some of the distributors are increasing the screen count from evening shows. In some of the towns, Gabbar Singh is running in 4-5 screens with packed houses.

Directed by Harish Shankar, Gabbar Singh is a remake but it is perfectly adapted and executed. Gabbar Singh also marked the comeback of Pawan Kalyan after a series of flops. Bandla Ganesh is the producer and Shruthi Haasan is the leading lady. Gabbar Singh shattered several years ago and the film’s re-release too is setting new records.

Vijay Deverakonda to launch ‘The Girlfriend’ Teaser
Manchu Family Drama: Father-Son Duo Police Complaint Against Each Other?
Chartered Flight culture is now all over Tollywood

Vijay Deverakonda to launch ‘The Girlfriend’ Teaser
Manchu Family Drama: Father-Son Duo Police Complaint Against Each Other?
Chartered Flight culture is now all over Tollywood
USA BO : Pushpa 2 makes a killing on Saturday
Pushpa 2 The Rule Success Press Meet

Pawan Kalyan Pledges Personal Trust Funds for Kadapa Municipal School Development
Is Team Revanth oversmart or foolish?
Four AP Panchayats Win Prestigious National Awards

