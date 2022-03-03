Buzz: Samantha to romance Vijay Deverakonda

Tollywood young sensation Vijay Deverakonda will work with Shiva Nirvana and the film is a romantic entertainer. The scriptwork of the film is completed and the makers are in plans to rope in a Bollywood beauty for the film. Kiara Advani is considered but the actress rejected the offer as she is busy with several projects.

As per the buzz, Samantha is roped in as the leading lady in this untitled film. Samantha was the leading lady in Shiva Nirvana’s Majili. Top production house Mythri Movie Makers will bankroll this prestigious film. The shoot of this romantic entertainer will commence later this year. Vijay Deverakonda is done with the shoot of Liger and he wi start the shoot of Janaganamana in April.