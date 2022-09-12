Buzz: Sanjay Dutt to lock horns with Vijay?

After the super success of Vikram, all eyes are focused on the next project of Lokesh Kanagaraj. The talented director will work with Ilayathalapathy Vijay in his next film and the shoot commences very soon. There are reports that Vijay will be seen in the role of a gangster in the film. As per the reports, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is roped in to essay the role of the lead antagonist. Sanjay Dutt recently played the lead antagonist in KGF: Chapter 2.

There are reports that Sanjay Dutt loved his role and gave his nod for Lokesh Kanagaraj. The actor is reportedly charging Rs 10 crores for the role. The film is a pan-Indian film and it will start rolling in November. More details about the film will be announced soon. Vijay is currently completing the shoot off Vaarasudu which will release in January 2023.