Krishnam Raju laid to rest in his Farmhouse

Legendary Telugu actor Krishnam Raju passed away at the age of 83 due to post-Covid complications. The actor breathed his last yesterday and his mortal remains were kept for the public and celebrities in his residence yesterday. The last rites of Krishnam Raju are held today in Kanakamamidi farmhouse with state honours. Close family members along with film celebrities and politicians paid last respects to the legendary actor.

The entire family of Krishnam Raju was quite emotional today. Prabhas’ brother Prabodh completed the final rites of Krishnam Raju. Special restrictions are imposed and only the family members, and celebrities are allowed into the premises. Krishnam Raju recently bought this farmland and he has plans to construct a lavish farmhouse in this land. Rest in peace Krishnam Raju.