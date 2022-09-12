AP Govt to give 5.18 lakh tabs to students, 72k smart TVs to schools

The Andhra Pradesh government would give 5,16,740 tabs to the students in the government schools from the next academic year. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had told the officials to start procurement of the quality tabs.

At a review meeting with the officials of the education department on Monday, the chief minister also told the officials to provide internet facilities to all the schools, village clinics, village secretariats and the digital libraries across the state.

The chief minister wanted the officials to provide smart TVs in every classroom, with interactive facilities. The officials told the chief minister that 72,481 smart TVs are required in the first phase and this would cost Rs 512 crore to the exchequer.

The chief minister told the officials to acquire tabs and smart TVs with quality and guarantee. He also told the officials to have regular inspections of the schools which were developed under the Nadu-Nedu programme. The chief minister also told the officials to ensure that the infrastructure provided in the schools is well-maintained.

The chief minister told the officials to ensure that the Byjus staff would interact with the students and the staff using the tabs and the Smart TVs in the classroom.

The officials informed the chief minister that the Byjus is ready for operations and would reach out to the students in the government schools with their teaching and learning material.

Though the government had provided infrastructure in the schools, they would lose their quality unless they are not properly maintained. It is to be seen how far the officials maintain the quality where the government had spent a few thousand crores of rupees under Nadu-Nedu.