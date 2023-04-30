Buzz: Shruti Haasan in Nani’s Next?

Natural Star Nani is currently in Goa shooting for his next film which is an emotional entertainer. Shouryuv is making his debut as director and Sita Ramam fame Mrunal Thakur is the leading lady. The film is announced for Christmas 2023 release. Wyra Creations are the producers. Tollywood beauty Shruti Haasan will be seen in an important role in this untitled film. An official announcement for the same will be made soon. Shruti Haasan loved the role and she signed the film.

Nani wil complete the shoot of this film and he will work with Vivek Athreya for the second time. DVV Danayya is the producer. Nani will also play the role of a cop in HIT 3 which is expected to roll this year.