Buzz: Superstar in talks for a Crazy project?

Superstar Rajinikanth is done with the shoot of Jailer and the film is aimed for an August 2023 release. The actor will next be seen in Lal Salaam which is directed by his daughter Aishwarya Dhanush. Vishnu Vishal and Thambi Ramaiah will be seen in other important roles and Lyca Productions is on board to bankroll the film. As per the ongoing buzz, Rajinikanth is in talks with recent sensation Lokesh Kanagaraj for a film.

Lokesh Kanagaraj met Rajinikanth recently and discussed a script. If all falls in the right place, the film will kick-start once the duo is done with their current projects. KGF makers Hombale Films will produce this prestigious big-budget film. More details awaited.