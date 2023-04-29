Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty – Love & Laughs

Since the day of its announcement, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty has been highly anticipated by the Telugu audience due to the collaboration of two unique talents – Anushka and Naveen Polishetty. Finally, the teaser of the film has been released, giving us a glimpse of what’s to come.

Director Mahesh has played to the strengths of the lead actors, showcasing their talents in the teaser. Naveen’s fun banters and Anushka’s lovely presence have made the teaser a beautiful watch. The chemistry between the two actors is already evident in the short teaser, leaving the audience excited for the full film.

Produced by UV Creations, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty promises to be a hit this summer. The combination of the talented cast and crew is sure to make this film a success. The teaser has already set high expectations for the film, and we can’t wait to see what the team has in store for us.

Overall, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is a highly anticipated film, and the teaser has only added to the excitement. It is sure to be a treat for Telugu movie lovers and is definitely one to watch out for this summer.