Pawan meets Naidu, discuss poll pact

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan had met TDP supremo, N Chandrababu Naidu, at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad on Saturday. This was the second visit of Pawan Kalyan to Naidu’s house in Hyderabad in the recent past. Earlier, Pawan Kalyan visited Chandrababu Naidu who had returned from the Kuppam tour where the TDP chief had faced police restrictions.

The meeting assumed political significance as it occurred after Chandrababu Naidu endorsing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies and vision for the country in a national news channel interview. Chandrababu Naidu had also expressed his willingness to work with the Prime Minister in the larger interests of the country.

While the Jana Sena is in alliance with the BJP, Chandrababu Naidu is strategically working to forge alliance with the two parties. It is widely discussed in Andhra Pradesh that the TDP would have a tie-up with the Jana Sena and the BJP for the 2024 general election to be held in April 2024.

Sources say that the two leaders have discussed the alliance to be built between the two parties even if the BJP says no. Sources say that the BJP top leadership had already hinted to Pawan Kalyan during his recent visit to Delhi that it would not have an alliance with the TDP in Andhra Pradesh.

The BJP is not ready to forge an alliance with the TDP anymore, but Pawan Kalyan wants to go with the TDP rather than the BJP. If the BJP is not ready for alliance with the TDP, Pawan Kalyan prefers to break his alliance with the BJP and go with the TDP.

Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan have learned to discuss the pros and cons of Jana Sena breaking alliance with the BJP. Pawan Kalyan is determined to ensure that the anti-government vote is not split among the opposition parties and he wants to work for the defeat of the YSR Congress.