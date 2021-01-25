Buzz: Shruti Haasan in Prabhas’ Next?

Young Rebelstar Prabhas is gearing up for a big bet and is set to commence the shoot of three back to back projects this year. Prabhas will start shooting for Salaar in the direction of Prashanth Neel. The film is said to be high on action and the shoot is expected to be completed at a fast pace. There are several names considered for the female lead and the Indian media speculated the names of Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani.

But the latest speculation making rounds say that Prashanth Neel is keen to rope in Shruti Haasan for the role. Shruti Haasan is riding high with the super success of Krack and she hasn’t signed any biggie after the release of Krack. The talks are currently on and things will be finalized very soon. Shruti Haasan is equally thrilled for the opportunity. An official announcement is expected soon. Prabhas wrapped up the shoot of Radhe Shyam recently and Shruti Haasan completed her portions for Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab. Both these projects will release later this year.