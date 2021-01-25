Telugu cinema recovering at a fast pace

Tollywood is the only film industry that is reopened completely after the coronavirus pandemic. The exhibition industry that is shut for the past ten months is back to business and is recovering at a fast pace. The summer is already jam-packed with releases and a bunch of films are now making ways to have a theatrical release in February and March. Several small and medium-budget films are planned for release during these two months. Things are completely different for other film industries.

Master and Eeswaran are the Tamil films that released during Sankranthi. There is no trace about further release plans of Tamil movies though some of the filmmakers announced the release of their films. Several Bollywood movies are still choosing digital paths and there are no renowned releases across the North Indian circuits in the next two months. Bollywood filmmakers are in plans to announce the release dates after the Centre grants 100 percent occupancy and not before that. Tollywood is the only film industry that resumed operations on a complete note in the country. The other film industries are now left surprised at the pace in which Tollywood is resuming and recovering.