Varun Tej’s Ghani to deliver a strong social message

Mega Prince Varun Tej is shooting for his next film Ghani, a boxing drama that is directed by debutant Kiran Korrapati. The shoot of the film is happening on a brisk pace and is aimed for July release this year. As per the update, we hear, the film also delivers a strong social message for the society. Ghani narrates about the struggles faced by Indian boxers and Varun essays the role of a struggling boxer in this sports drama. The film is said to have a strong emotional drama along with action, entertainment and romance.

Saiee Manjrekar is the leading lady and Upendra, Suniel Shetty, Naveen Chandra will be essaying other crucial roles. Allu Bobby and Sidhu Mudda are the producers and the first look received positive response. Varun Tej will complete the major portions of Ghani in a major schedule in February. An official release date will be announced once the shoot of the film gets concluded.