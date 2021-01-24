Nikhil gifts himself a swanky Range Rover

Young actor Nikhil Siddhartha is a married man and he commenced the shoot of his upcoming project 18 Pages recently. The actor gifted himself a swanky black Range Rover and posed with his new beast. “New Range Rover Sport Autobiography. Was supposed to gift myself for the success of Arjun Suravaram. COVID made it come a little late” posted Nikhil on his official social media page. Apart from 18 Pages, Nikhil signed Karthikeya 2 that will roll during the second half of this year.

Was supposed to gift myself for the success of Arjun Suravaram… COVID made it come a little late… #rangeroversport #autobiography #rangerover pic.twitter.com/p5UFfjspJL — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) January 24, 2021