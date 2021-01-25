Varun Dhawan ties the knot to his girlfriend Natasha

Bollywood young Superstar Varun Dhawan has been in a relationship with Natasha Dalal for the past few years and the duo made their relationship official months ago. They got married in a strict private wedding last evening in Alibaug’s “The Mansion House”. Varun Dhawan posted the glimpses from his wedding on his Instagram page last night. “Life long love just became official” posted Varun along with the clicks. The duo looked beautiful in the bridal wear that was specially designed by Manish Malhotra. Apart from the family members, selected Bollywood celebrities graced the occasion and blessed the newlywed couple.

