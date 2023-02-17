Buzz: Varun Tej and Venky Atluri to join hands?

Venky Atluri has bagged one more success with Dhanush SIR. Director was struggling for success after Tholiprema. He faced debacles with Rang De and Mr Majnu. SIR started with a positive note and now the director’s next film is talk of tollywood. As per the latest buzz, Venky Atluri will work with Varun tej for his next.

Varun Tej is currently working with Praveen Sattaru for a complete action film Gandeevadhari Arjuna, slated for August release. Varun Tej and Venky Atluri previously worked for Tholiprema, which turned out to be the biggest for Varun Tej. The combination is now back in talks.