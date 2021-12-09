Buzz: Venkatesh and Salman Khan in an Action Comedy

Victory Venkatesh is busy with several projects and the latest developments say that the veteran actor is making his Bollywood comeback after 25 long years. Venkatesh is all set to join hands with his Superstar friend Salman Khan and the film is an action-comedy. Top producer Sajid Nadiadwala is making this combination happen and an official announcement will be made soon. Salman Khan during his recent Hyderabad visit hinted that he is all set to work with Venkatesh soon.

Pooja Hegde plays the love interest of Salman Khan and the female lead beside Venkatesh is yet to be finalized. Farhad Samji will direct this interesting attempt and the shoot commences early next year. The entire film will be shot across different locations of the country and the pre-production work commenced recently. An official announcement about the project is expected very soon.