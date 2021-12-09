Pushpa Promotional Strategy going Wrong

Top production house Mythri Movie Makers invested a bomb on Allu Arjun’s upcoming movie Pushpa. The film is made on a huge budget and it would be tough to recover the investments before the release as the theatrical deals are slashed down. The ticket pricing GO in Andhra Pradesh is a huge barrier for the film and the distributors are not willing to pay hefty prices considering the situation in AP. There are no extra shows in the state and it would be tough for the film to rake huge numbers. On the other side, the makers are yet to kick-start full-fledged promotions which are restricted to social media till date.

The makers are releasing the film in Hindi and this would need some extensive set of promotions. Allu Arjun is not a familiar face across the North Indian circuit. Though some big events are planned in several cities, the events got canceled because of the delay in the shoot and the dubbing work. Allu Arjun is done with the shoot and he completed dubbing for his role. The advance sales for the film too are yet to be opened across the International circuits. The film also completes the censor formalities today.

In Telugu states, the movie is expected to open with a bang and is carrying terrific expectations. Pushpa is directed by Sukumar and Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil and Anasuya played the lead roles. Though the makers spent a bomb on the film, the promotional strategy went utterly wrong.

With just one week left, we have to wait to see how much the team of Pushpa can promote the film in Hindi and Tamil.