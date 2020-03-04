Can Jagan race against time on 25 lakh house sites?

AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy made countless election promises. He has been breaking most of those promises including the all important AP Special Status. But somehow, Jagan Reddy is not willing to compromise on 25 lakh house sites distribution to poor families at one go. He wants to make this distribution his Ugadi festival gift in the last week of this month. Jagan’s aim is also to distribute these house sites by this month-end in order to attract voters in the coming local body elections.

However, the revenue officials are still facing problems to take possession of the private and assignment lands because of serious resistance from owners and farmers. At many places, assignment land owners are threatening to commit suicide by taking pesticide in front of MROs and RDOs. On the other hand, the YCP Ministers are saying that the required lands are already available. They will be levelled and into plots along with full layouts at break-neck speed. All this will be completed in 3 weeks time and plots will be distributed to poor people.

Interestingly, there is the danger of election code to block the distribution of these house sites at the last minute. Jagan Reddy is also running against time to conduct local body elections before end of March in order for AP to become eligible for Rs 3,600 Cr Central funds. These twin challenges are literally making top officials nervous. Also, BC associations and TDP are threatening to drag Jagan Circar to Supreme Court on lesser reservations for BCs.